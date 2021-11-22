Cubs Acquire Outfielder Harold Ramirez From Guardians

Cubs add outfield depth in trade with Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs added outfield depth Monday, acquiring Harold Ramirez from the Guardians for a cash consideration.

Ramirez spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, slashing .268/.305/.398 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games in 2021.

The 27-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Marlins in 2019, batting .276/.312/.416 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs in 119 games. His 116 hits that season ranked sixth among National League rookies.

Ramirez, a right-handed hitter, has experience at all three outfield spots and was solid against lefties in 2021 (.288/.333/.441 in 126 plate appearances).

The Cubs now have eight outfielders on their 40-man roster in Ramirez, Jason Heyward, Ian Happ, Rafael Ortega, Michael Hermosillo, Greg Deichmann and prospects Alexander Canario and Nelson Velazquez.

Ramirez, whom Cleveland designated for assignment Friday, is out of minor league options.

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 38.

