Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays.

The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga.

Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut in September. He hit .300/.377/.469 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in Triple-A this past season.

Mastrobuoni played all three outfield spots, second and third base and shortstop in Triple-A in 2022. He played right field and second with the Rays and went 3-for-16 (.188) at the plate.

He adds another versatile position player to the Cubs' 40-man roster; they outrighted David Bote to Triple-A Iowa last week.

The 40-man roster stands at 34.

Zárraga, who turns 22 on Wednesday, posted a 1.93 ERA in 17 appearances between low-A and High-A in 2022.