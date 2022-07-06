Cubs Ace Kyle Hendricks to IL With Shoulder Strain; Espinoza Recalled

Hendricks to IL with shoulder strain; Espinoza recalled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MILWAUKEE — A shoulder issue that cost Kyle Hendricks 12 days in June finally put the Cubs ace on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the day after the recurring soreness forced him from a start against the Brewers after three innings.

Hendricks, who headed to Chicago for an MRI as the rest of the team prepared to depart for Los Angeles after Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, said he had no issue in three starts since returning from the prescribed, extended layoff last month, until his first on-field warmup pitch of Tuesday's first inning.

The discomfort persisted the rest of the abbreviated start, despite retiring eight of 10 after allowing a walk and home run to two fo the first three he faced.

"It's super frustrating," Hendricks said after Tuesday's game, which was preceded by two of his best starts of the season.

Veteran starters Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) both have made minor-league rehab starts and are expected to be activated from the injured list by the end of the seven-game road trip.

The Cubs have Mark Leiter Jr. and Keegan Thompson scheduled to start the first two games against the Dodgers, Thursday and Friday, with no probables yet listed for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cubs had 16 days from the start of Hendricks' IL move to their first game after the All-Star break. If Hendricks were to return when eligible, he would miss only two scheduled starts.

"We're being cautious after dealing with this a little bit before," manager David Ross said. "We've got the All-Star break coming up, so giving him a little bit of rest and building him back up is the smart thing to do."

Hendricks (4-6) has a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts this season after struggling through his worst season last year (4.77 in 32 starts). His career 3.12 ERA until then was among the best in the majors for that seven-year period.

Taking Hendricks' place on the 26-man roster Wednesday was right-hander Anderson Espinoza, who was recalled from Double-A Tennessee.

