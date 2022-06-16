Cubs' 10-Game Losing Streak by the (Ugly) Numbers

The ugly numbers behind Cubs’ latest double-digit skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How does the Cubs’ latest double-digit losing streak compare to the last two?

“This one you feel a little more snake-bit with injuries,” manager David Ross Thursday. “I don’t try to find similarities, but this one feels a little bit like we don’t have that guy coming back around to stop things.”

For all the blowout losses the Cubs have suffered the last two weeks, they played the NL West-leading Padres close Thursday. The result, however, was the same as their previous nine games.

San Diego won 6-4, extending the Cubs’ losing streak to 10. It’s the first time in franchise history the Cubs have had three double-digit losing streaks in a calendar year.

They lost 11 straight games from before the All-Star break last season, and 12 straight in August after their trade deadline selloff.

Thursday’s loss came hours after team president Jed Hoyer met the media to address the state of the team this season.

“There have been positive stretches,” said Hoyer, pointing to the Cubs’ last homestand when they were competitive but went 5-6.

“We’re just currently in a very bad stretch, and we need to get out of it.”

One very bad stretch that’s part of a much larger one. Over their last 162 games, the Cubs are 58-104. If that was over one season, it would be the most losses in franchise history.

“These guys continue to fight, like I’ve said all year long,” Ross said. “We’ll get some guys healthy. There will be better days ahead.”

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the rough numbers from the current skid.

-60: The Cubs’ run differential over the losing streak. They’ve been outscored 90-30.

6.39: The Cubs’ rotation ERA. Sixty percent of their expected Opening Day rotation — Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley and Drew Smyly — is on the injured list.

“Of course having three of those guys out is having an impact,” Hoyer said. “I don't think there's any denying that. But hopefully, we'll get Stro back here fairly soon.

“But that is our reality. We have to deal with that and find a solution.”

10.43: The Cubs’ bullpen’s ERA in the last 10 games. That’s not including two appearances by Frank Schwindel (two innings, four earned runs).

“Our bullpen that was really good has really struggled,” Hoyer said. “We haven't been able to prevent any runs.”

12: The Cubs’ hits in 100 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the 10 games, including an 0-for-48 stretch without a hit with men in scoring position.

5: Hits with runners in scoring position (of the 12) that did not produce runs.

7: Games the Cubs have blown a lead — including all four in their sweep to the Padres.

3: Losses the Cubs surrendered at least 12 runs, all coming in the last five games (18, 12, 19 runs).

143: The number of years since the Cubs were last outscored by 20+ runs in back-to-back series, according to team historian Ed Hartig.

It last happened Sept. 3-6 and Sept. 8-10, 1879 vs. the Providence Grays and Boston Red Stockings.

The Yankees outscored the Cubs 28-5 in three games last weekend, and the Padres’ margin this week was 41-15.

14: The Braves’ current winning streak entering Friday’s series opener at Wrigley Field.

