Cuba Gets First Win in World Baseball Classic, Yoan Moncada Gets Three Hits

By The Associated Press

Cuba gets first win in WBC, Yoan Moncada gets three hits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) -- Cuba pounded out 21 hits and picked up its first victory in the World Baseball Classic after losing its first two games in Group A. Cuba beat Panama 13-4.

Panama led 4-2 after two innings, breaking out with four runs in the second inning, keyed by a two-run homer by Ruben Tejada. But Cuba scored four runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth for the lopsided victory.

Yoan Moncada was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Yadir Drake went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cubans.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Luis Miguel Tejada was the winning pitcher and Matthew Hardy picked up the loss for Panama.

Both teams a 1-2 in Group A play.

Here are the World Baseball Classic Group A standings.

Local

CTA 18 mins ago

Some 1970s CTA Cars Have Gone Off the Rails — And Are For Sale — in West Virginia

Things to do in Chicago 22 mins ago

What to Know for Getting to and From the Chicago River Dye This Weekend

TeamWLPCT
Netherlands201.000
Italy101.000
Cuba12.333
Panama12.333
Chinese Taipei01.000

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us