Cuba Gets First Win in World Baseball Classic, Yoan Moncada Gets Three Hits

Cuba gets first win in WBC, Yoan Moncada gets three hits

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) -- Cuba pounded out 21 hits and picked up its first victory in the World Baseball Classic after losing its first two games in Group A. Cuba beat Panama 13-4.

Panama led 4-2 after two innings, breaking out with four runs in the second inning, keyed by a two-run homer by Ruben Tejada. But Cuba scored four runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth for the lopsided victory.

Yoan Moncada was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Yadir Drake went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cubans.

Luis Miguel Tejada was the winning pitcher and Matthew Hardy picked up the loss for Panama.

Both teams a 1-2 in Group A play.

Here are the World Baseball Classic Group A standings.

Team W L PCT Netherlands 2 0 1.000 Italy 1 0 1.000 Cuba 1 2 .333 Panama 1 2 .333 Chinese Taipei 0 1 .000

