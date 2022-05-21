CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates Named New Union President

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates was elected president of the organization Friday, after a race against two other candidates vying to take the place of outgoing president Jesse Sharkey.

Members of the CTU voted Friday to re-elect the Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators leadership, making Jackson Potter the new vice president, Maria Moreno the incoming financial secretary and Christel William-Hayes the latest recording secretary.

"I will formally step down from my position as CTU president on July 1, 2022, when newly elected Union leadership formally takes office," Sharkey said in a letter.

The term of the incoming leadership will last three years, ending June 30, 2025.

According to a letter from Sharkey, CORE was re-elected with 56% of the total vote, accompanied by the Members First slate with 27% and the REAL slate with 17%.

CORE was initially elected to CTU leadership in 2010 with Karen Lewis as president and Sharkey as vice president.

"As I prepare to leave CTU leadership after more than a decade in office, I look back in awe at what our unity and solidarity has achieved — a transformation of our union and the narrative around public education," Sharkey said in the letter.