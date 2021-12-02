CTA's Holiday Train Will Offer Sunday Trips Around the Loop for First Time Ever This Month

Chicago Transit Authority's festive holiday train will run through the Loop the next two Sundays for the first time ever, officials announced Thursday.

On both Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, the holiday "L," brightly illuminated with Christmas lights, will welcome passengers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We are so pleased that Santa agreed with us that having the chance to ride around the Loop in the Allstate CTA Holiday Train is a wonderful and rare opportunity that is sure to spread holiday cheer for Chicagoans,” CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. said. “We hope these special runs will offer joy and hope for our City as it continues to recover from the pandemic.”

2021 CTA Holiday Train Schedule

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train will travel will travel all eight rail lines through Wednesday, Dec. 22. Here's the latest schedule:

Brown Line: December 1-4

December 1-4 Orange Line: November 26, 28, December 1-4

November 26, 28, December 1-4 Red Line: December 7, 9 and 11

December 7, 9 and 11 Purple Line: December 8, 10 and 11

December 8, 10 and 11 Pink Line: December 14 and 15

December 14 and 15 Blue Line: December 16-18

December 16-18 Yellow Line: December 22

The decked out CTA Holiday bus "Ralphie the Reindeer" will also hit the streets of Chicago's neighborhoods throughout December until Christmas Eve.

Inside the bus you'll find a miniature village, Christmas lights, holiday-themed seating and holiday music playing — so you'll be able to hear it traveling down the street.

For a full holiday bus schedule, click here.

The CTA Holiday Train opened Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 22.

Both the Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes, and normal CTA fees apply.

COVID-19 Rules For The 2021 Holiday Fleet