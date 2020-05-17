CTA Yellow Line Stopped Due to Derailment

CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended Sunday due to a train derailment near the Howard station in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The derailment was announced about 2:45 p.m., according to the transit authority.

Red and Purple Line trains were also suspended, but resumed service about 5:15 p.m., the CTA said.

Shuttle buses are available to carry Yellow Line riders between the Howard and Dempster-Skokie stations, the CTA said.

Passengers are advised to consider other routes to avoid delays as personnel work to restore normal service, the agency said.