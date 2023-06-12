CTA unveils Pride train, special-edition Ventra cards for Pride Month

The Chicago Transit Authority has unveiled its 2023 Pride-theme train cars, along with special-edition Ventra cards that riders can purchase during the month of June.

The CTA has used a Pride design on special trains since 2017, and this year’s train will operate along the Red Line through the fall, the agency said in a statement.

The Pride train began running on Monday, officials said.

“In Chicago, we’re proud to champion the LGBTQIA+ community, and will continue to make our city a beacon of freedom, hope and love for all,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “The Pride Train is a reminder to residents and visitors that all members of the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome and celebrated here.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The agency says it became the first major transit authority to unveil a Pride train when it did so in 2017.

In addition to the trains, the CTA has announced a Pride Signature Ventra Card, which can be purchased on the agency’s website.