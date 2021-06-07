The Chicago Transit Authority on Monday revealed its newly redesigned Pride Train, returning this month for its fifth year of service, this time featuring elements of the Philly Flag and Transgender Flag.

"As we prepare to celebrate Pride once again, we want to remind customers that transit is for everyone,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. in a statement. "We are a progressive and open-minded organization that has long supported equality and inclusion, and we want all our riders and employees to know that no matter who they love or how they identify – they are welcomed at the CTA."

The new Philly Flag design adds a black and brown stripe to the traditional six-color Pride Flag, the CTA said. "The Philly Flag, which is widely used across the country, is seen as a more inclusive expression of the traditional Pride flag."

The Transgender Flag, featuring blue, pink and white strips, also was added to the new design to represent transgender rights.

"In 2017, the CTA became the first major U.S. transit agency to unveil a Pride Train," the transit authority said. "The much-beloved train featured an undulating rainbow ribbon stretched across four rail cars. The colorful train provided service the last few weeks in June, to coincide with a variety of city-wide Pride events, including the Pride Parade."

Catch the 2021 Pride Train traveling the Red Line beginning Monday through this fall to coincide with the rescheduled Chicago Pride Parade, taking place on Oct. 3.