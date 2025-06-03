chicago news

CTA unveils annual Pride Train returning to Red Line for June with a new feature

In 2017, the CTA became the first major transit agency to launch a Pride Train.

By Hannah Webster

The 2025 CTA Pride Train is decorated by splashes of color and the words “Ride with pride!”
CTA

The Chicago Transit Authority’s Pride Train will return to the Red Line this month, marking the eighth year of the agency’s Pride month tradition.

The CTA announced its Pride Train design this week, alongside a new special edition Ventra Card available for purchase online.

The eight-car train will carry passengers on the Red Line throughout June.

“The CTA is excited to continue the tradition of celebrating the LGBTQ community with the unveiling of the 2025 Pride Train and Pride signature Ventra Card designs,” CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a Monday release. “CTA stands ready to take you to all the fun events that Pride month has to offer.”

Thick colorful stripes cover the train, and each car displays the phrase “Ride with pride!”

The train is led by black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ+ people of color, followed by colors from the transgender pride flag and the classic pride flag rainbow. According to the agency, the first two sets of stripes represent marginalized groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

Like last year, the interior of each car will contain affirmations and “messages of warmth.” This year however, the cars will also include facts about local history.

During Pride month, Chicago will host a slew of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, such as the annual Pride Parade and Pride Fest.

