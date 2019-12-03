Chicago Police

Man Shot to Death at North Side CTA Station, Police Say

Service was disrupted on three different CTA train lines Tuesday after a man was shot to death on a platform on Chicago's North Side.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing on the Red Line platform at the Howard station at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The alleged shooter fled the station on foot, and has not been apprehended, police say.

Just after 12:50 p.m. the CTA suspended service on the Red, Purple, and Yellow Lines.

As of 4:40 p.m., service on the Yellow Line remains suspended due to an ongoing investigation. Riders are encouraged to use the 97 Skokie bus as an alternative.

Service on the Purple Line is suspended between Howard and South Boulevard, according to the agency.

Purple Line Express trains are now running again, but with residual delays after being suspended for several hours as a result of the investigation.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Red Line trains are still running with residual delays after the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policechicago transit authorityEvanston police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us