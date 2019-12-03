Man Shot to Death at North Side CTA Station, Police Say

According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing on the Red Line platform at the Howard station at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The alleged shooter fled the station on foot, and has not been apprehended, police say.

Just after 12:50 p.m. the CTA suspended service on the Red, Purple, and Yellow Lines.

As of 4:40 p.m., service on the Yellow Line remains suspended due to an ongoing investigation. Riders are encouraged to use the 97 Skokie bus as an alternative.

[Major Delays] Red Line trains are running with delays at Howard due to police investigation. — cta (@cta) December 3, 2019

Service on the Purple Line is suspended between Howard and South Boulevard, according to the agency.

Purple Line Express trains are now running again, but with residual delays after being suspended for several hours as a result of the investigation.

Red Line trains are still running with residual delays after the shooting.