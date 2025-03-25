CTA trains bypass Loop station amid police investigation

Trains on multiple CTA lines are not stopping at a station in the Loop amid an ongoing police investigation.

According to the CTA’s website, trains on the Blue, Brown, Green, Orange and Pink Lines are all bypassing the Clark/Lake station due to ongoing police activity.

Other stops in the area are not impacted by the investigation at this time, according to the agency’s website.

There was no immediate confirmation of what occurred at the station, but we will update this story with details as they become available.