CTA to Require All Employees Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Chicago Transit Authority will require all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine by this fall as metrics continue to rise statewide, officials announced Friday.

CTA employees have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25, as the transit agency joins vaccine requirements across both Chicago and the state of Illinois.

“From the onset of the pandemic, the CTA has been an essential service provider for the City of Chicago, and our number one priority has been and always will be the health and well-being of our employees and customers,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated."

Employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination through CTA's internal portal, the agency said, which ensures confidentiality and security. Those who do not provide proof of vaccination by the deadline "will face discipline" through CTA guidelines.

CTA riders are still required to wear a mask while riding Chicago's public trains and buses, per federal mitigations.

As of Friday, Chicago was recording 486 COVID cases on average per day, which is a 1% increase from the week prior. The city's average death rate of three has not changed over the past seven days.

Hospitalizations were down citywide, however, to 29 people receiving care for COVID symptoms, which is a 19% drop from last week. Positivity rate was also down to 4.2% from 4.3% the week before.