CTA to open four reconstructed stations on the Red Line next month

Four reconstructed CTA Red Line stations are slated to open next month after years of closure due to the Red and Purple Line Modernization Project.

All four stations, Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr, will be fully accessible, according to the CTA. The temporary Argyle and Bryn Mawr stations will close with the new stations’ openings.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the upcoming openings Thursday.

“RPM has rebuilt Red Line stations that were more than a century old into new, fully accessible and modern stations with elevators and escalators,” the CTA said in a Thursday news release.

According to the CTA, the red line provided almost 40 million rides last year, making it the transit agency’s busiest line.

The new stations will be fitted with elevators and escalators and have wider platforms. They will also have large overhead canopies, benches and Ventra fare machines.

“We are proud to bring new, accessible Red Line stations to our customers, which will provide a more comfortable and convenient commuting experience,” CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in the release. “By opening these four stations that will be accessible to customers with disabilities, we move closer to our goal of having all of our CTA stations fully accessible.”

The RPM seeks to replace aging infrastructure, improve service reliability and increase the CTA’s capacity to increase train service, according to the CTA.

Phrase One, which began in 2019, includes reconstructing old stations, constructing the Red-Purple Bypass and installing a new signal system between Howard and Belmont.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“With the RPM improvements, the Red Line on the North Side is more accessible to all Chicagoans, providing residents and working families with convenient and reliable transit that connects people across our great City,” Johnson said in the release.