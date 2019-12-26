CTA to Offer Free Train, Bus Rides on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve revelers will have another way to safely get home next week, as the CTA will offer free rides on buses and trains for the holiday.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ending at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, free rides will be offered on all CTA buses and trains with the help of a sponsorship from Miller Lite.

“It is my sincere hope the availability of safe, free rides on the CTA this New Year's Eve will mean a healthy, happy holiday for all Chicagoans,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement.

Riders will not need to touch their Ventra cards to turnstiles at train stations or on city buses.

In addition to free rides on CTA trains and buses, Metra will also offer free rides on its trains for the first time in the agency’s history. The offer applies to all train rides beginning at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and concluding early Wednesday morning, according to the agency.