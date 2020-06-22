CTA

CTA to Distribute “Travel Healthy” Kits

Each kit will include a 2 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and guide with tips for staying healthy while riding public transit

By Molly Walsh

As part of its ongoing effort to welcome customers back to public transit, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is distributing free “Travel Healthy” kits to customers this week

" data-ellipsis="false">

CTA will distribute free "Travel Healthy" kits starting June 23 in an effort to welcome back customers to public transit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The kits will be passed out at several of the highest-ridership rail stations and bus terminals, according to an announcement from the mayor's office. Each kit will include a 2 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and guide with tips for staying healthy while riding public transit.

CTA has implemented different practices amid the global pandemic to benefit customers including more cleaning measures, crowd management, capacity limits and a new ridership dashboard that provides and overview of available capacity for each CTA bus, by the hour.

Local

Burnside 2 hours ago

12-Year-Old Girl Among Two Shot in Burnside

Ford Heights 5 hours ago

Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Fires at Suspect Fleeing Traffic Stop: Police

The Travel Healthy kits will be available between 8-10 a.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 23

  • 95th Street (Red Line)
  • Clark/Lake
  • Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday, June 24

  • Howard (Red Line)
  • Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday, June 25

  • Jefferson Park (Blue Line)
  • Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday, June 26

  • Midway (Orange Line)
  • Harlem/Lake (Green Line)

This article tagged under:

CTAcoronaviruschicago transit authority
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us