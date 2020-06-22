CTA to Distribute “Travel Healthy” Kits

CTA will distribute free "Travel Healthy" kits starting June 23 in an effort to welcome back customers to public transit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The kits will be passed out at several of the highest-ridership rail stations and bus terminals, according to an announcement from the mayor's office. Each kit will include a 2 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and guide with tips for staying healthy while riding public transit.

CTA has implemented different practices amid the global pandemic to benefit customers including more cleaning measures, crowd management, capacity limits and a new ridership dashboard that provides and overview of available capacity for each CTA bus, by the hour.

The Travel Healthy kits will be available between 8-10 a.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 23

95th Street (Red Line)

Clark/Lake

Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday, June 24

Howard (Red Line)

Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday, June 25

Jefferson Park (Blue Line)

Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday, June 26