CTA Suspends Service on All Train, Bus Routes Sunday Evening

The Chicago Transit Authority and Pace have announced that all service will be suspended on bus and train lines beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The CTA made the announcement on social media just after 5 p.m. Sunday, giving transit riders less than 90 minutes to get home:

[Service Suspended] At 6:30pm, service will be suspended on all bus and rail lines at the request of public safety officials. Service is expected to resume tomorrow morning. — cta (@cta) May 31, 2020

Pace issued a press release just after 5:30 p.m. announcing their intent to stop running buses.

Earlier Sunday, service was temporarily suspended on all CTA train lines that run through the Loop due to planned protests:

-Red Line service was suspended between Belmont and 47th Street as of 9:25 a.m.

-Blue Line service was suspended between Western on the O’Hare branch and Western on the Forest Park branch as of 9:28 a.m.

-Green Line service was suspended between California and 47th Street as of 9:34 a.m.

-Brown Line service was suspended between the Loop and Belmont as of 9:35 a.m.

-Orange Line service was suspended between the Loop and 35th/Archer as of 9:38 a.m.

-Pink Line service was suspended between the Loop and Western as of 9:40 a.m.

-Bus service is not running between Western and the Lakefront. Bus service was suspended from Fullerton to 47th Street as of 9:47 a.m.