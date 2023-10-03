CTA supervisor shot in Archer Heights, police say

A CTA bus supervisor is recovering after he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the 55-year-old was standing outside in the 3600 block of West 47th Street at approximately 1:51 p.m. when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right thigh.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was hospitalized in good condition.

An eyewitness to the incident fired shots back at the suspect, according to police. The man had a concealed carry license, and it remains unclear whether he will face charges in the incident.

No suspects are in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.