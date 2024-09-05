CTA Blue Line

CTA shooting victim was former Marine experiencing houselessness in Chicago

NBC Chicago spoke with 28 year old Simeon Bihesi's father following his tragic shooting death

By Courtney Sisk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were shot and killed on the CTA Blue Line heading to Forest Park Monday morning, and heartbreaking stories are beginning to emerge about victims in the case.

Police arrested 30-year-old Rhanni Davis, who appeared in court Wednesday facing four murder charges.

Prosecutors allege he was the gunman who killed 28-year-old Simeon Bihesi, 30-year-old Adrian Collins, 64-year-old Margaret Miller and an unidentified 52-year-old man.

Bihesi's father, Leonard Nyamusevya, spoke with NBC Chicago over the phone from Ohio Wednesday.

"He always wanted to do the right thing. He never got into trouble. He was a very good child, helping neighbors, helping around the house," Nyamusevya said about his late son.

He said Bihesi grew up with him in Columbus. He joined the Marines and had dreams of becoming a police officer one day.

However, when he returned from the Marines Nyamusevya says the State of Ohio confiscated their home.

“When the state confiscated my property, Simeon lost everything and he was very depressed. And he became to suffer mentally," he said.

Amid his mental health struggles he moved to Chicago, where he was experiencing houselessness when he was killed.

His father is now working to get to Chicago to bring his son's body back to Ohio.

“I’ll see him. I will cry, and I will pray to God to accept him," Nyamusevya said. "It is heartbreaking. Right now I am kind of worthless. They took what was remaining of me.”

No motive has been revealed so far in the investigation.

