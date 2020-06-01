CTA Service Resumes; Train and Bus Routes Not Operating Near Loop

The Chicago Transit Authority train and bus service resumed across the city Monday morning following closures over the weekend.

Beginning at 6 a.m., all CTA services resumed but will bypass any stops "located within or near the designated boundaries in the Central Business District and Loop area," the rail company said Monday.

The boundaries of the Central Business District are:

Division Street from Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street

Halsted Street from Division Street to Milwaukee/Grand Avenue

Milwaukee Avenue from Grand Avenue to Kinzie Street

Canal Street from Kinzie Street to Cermak Road

26th Street from State Street to Lake Shore Drive

Cermak Road from Canal Street to State Street

State Street from Cermak Road to 26th Street

CTA bus and rail resumed this morning at 6am. However, service continues to not be running in or near the downtown area... Posted by Chicago Transit Authority on Monday, June 1, 2020

According the CTA's Twitter account, services experienced delays throughout the morning due to temporary reroutes and residual. Residents can also expect multiple street closures in commercial areas throughout the city.

"The City is working closely with neighborhood chambers and business service organizations to provide critical support to businesses in impacted commercial corridors, including requests for clean-up and board-ups," CTA said.

Metra suspended all service for Monday, citing public safety concerns for both riders and employees, the rail agency announced Sunday evening.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1," the rail agency tweeted. "We will provide updates on Monday about Tuesday service."