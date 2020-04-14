coronavirus illinois

CTA Reports 2nd Employee Has Died After Contracting COVID-19

The employee, a bus operator, joined the agency in 2018

The Chicago Transit Authority has reported that a second employee has passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

The agency announced the employee’s death Tuesday evening. The employee was a bus operator who joined the agency in 2018, according to a press release.

“The entire CTA family extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this dedicated professional who was committed to providing the essential transit service that people rely on,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement. “We hope everyone will remember and honor this employee’s service to CTA and Chicago.”

Over the weekend, Antonio Martinez, a machinist at the CTA’s maintenance facility in Skokie, passed away after contracting the virus.

