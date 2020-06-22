CTA Red, Purple Line Service Suspended on North Side Over Mechanical Problem

CTA Red and Purple line service has been disrupted because of a mechanical problem on a train near Wilson.

Red Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont about 4:30 a.m, according to a service alert from the CTA. About an hour later, Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and the Loop.

Shuttle buses are available for affected riders between Howard and Belmont, the CTA said. Commuters are also advised to use the 22 Clark and 36 Broadway buses as alternate routes.