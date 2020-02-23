CTA Red Line Trains Rerouted Due to Person on Tracks

Trains on the CTA Red Line are being rerouted to the elevated tracks through the Loop because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, the agency said Sunday evening.

According to the agency, trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown will be rerouted to elevated lines due to the incident, which occurred near the Clark and Division stop.

Trains were halted just before 6 p.m. Sunday, and service will be altered as crews work to establish that the line is safe.

