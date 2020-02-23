CTA Red Line

CTA Red Line Trains Rerouted Due to Person on Tracks

The agency announced the service change just before 6 p.m.

Trains on the CTA Red Line are being rerouted to the elevated tracks through the Loop because of an unauthorized person on the tracks, the agency said Sunday evening.

According to the agency, trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown will be rerouted to elevated lines due to the incident, which occurred near the Clark and Division stop.

Trains were halted just before 6 p.m. Sunday, and service will be altered as crews work to establish that the line is safe.

Local

Spring Training 2020 23 mins ago

Victor Caratini Homers, but Cubs Fall to Dodgers at Camelback Ranch

Sauganash 38 mins ago

2 Teens Allegedly Punched Elderly Man, Stole His Car: Police

We will update this story with further developments.

This article tagged under:

CTA Red Line
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us