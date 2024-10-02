CTA Red Line

Man shot, injured while riding CTA Red Line train in Edgewater: Police

According to CPD, the victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder during an altercation aboard a Red Line train

NBC Universal, Inc.

Red Line CTA trains were halted for a period of time Wednesday after a man was shot on while riding a train in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, officials said.

At 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, CTA officials received a report of a "disturbance" on board a northbound Red Line train departing the Argyle station, the agency said. Power was removed in both directions as a result, CTA said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The CTA later corrected the location of the shooting, saying it occurred on a northbound Red Line train between the Bryn Mawr and Thorndale stations.

According to Chicago Police, a 33-year-old man was riding the train when a 23-year-old female approached. The female spat at the man and began verbal altercation with him, police said.

The female then produced a gun and discharged once, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition. The female was placed into custody on scene and a weapon was received, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence near the Argyle station.

Local

Halloween 47 mins ago

Dunkin' reveals Halloween trick-or-treat buckets, costumes, special menu for 2024

bank of america chicago marathon 1 hour ago

What the blue line painted on city streets means for the upcoming Chicago Marathon

In an earlier message, CTA said "major delays" were expected as police worked to investigate. As of 10 a.m. trains had resumed service.

According to officials, an investigation was ongoing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

CTA Red LineUptown
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us