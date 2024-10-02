Red Line CTA trains were halted for a period of time Wednesday after a man was shot on while riding a train in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, officials said.

At 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, CTA officials received a report of a "disturbance" on board a northbound Red Line train departing the Argyle station, the agency said. Power was removed in both directions as a result, CTA said.

The CTA later corrected the location of the shooting, saying it occurred on a northbound Red Line train between the Bryn Mawr and Thorndale stations.

According to Chicago Police, a 33-year-old man was riding the train when a 23-year-old female approached. The female spat at the man and began verbal altercation with him, police said.

The female then produced a gun and discharged once, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition. The female was placed into custody on scene and a weapon was received, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence near the Argyle station.

In an earlier message, CTA said "major delays" were expected as police worked to investigate. As of 10 a.m. trains had resumed service.

According to officials, an investigation was ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.