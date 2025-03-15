CTA Red Line service suspended for large part of South Side after derailment

CTA Red Line service on much of Chicago's South Side has been temporarily suspended due to a train derailment that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to the agency, there are no trains running between Garfield and 95th/Dan Ryan, with trains only operating between Howard and Garfield.

The derailment occurred as a train was being pulled into a yard, necessitating power to be cut to begin repairs.

There were no passengers onboard the train, and no injuries or evacuations were reported.

The CTA is offering shuttle buses between Garfield and 95th/Dan Ryan, with the agency also recommending the #29 State bus and #30 South Chicago bus as possible travel alternatives.

Work is underway to restore service, with the CTA advising commuters to plan for extra travel time.

There was no further information available.