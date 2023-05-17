CTA Red Line Service Suspended Due To Police Investigation

The Chicago Transit Authority has temporarily suspended service on the Red Line train due to a police investigation, an alert from the CTA says.

According to the CTA, service between the Cermak-Chinatown and 95th-Dan Ryan stops was temporarily suspended shortly after 10:30 a.m. due to police activity.

"Shuttle buses are available between Roosevelt and 95th/Dan Ryan to provide connecting service," the CTA said. "We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The CTA is asking passengers to take into account potential delays and allow for extra travel time.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.