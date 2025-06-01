CTA Red Line service standing at Grand station, delays expected

Red Line trains are standing at Grand station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
CTA said trains are delayed due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.
The official CTA website states significant delays are to be expected. Alternate service routes for commuters include the following bus routes:
- #29 State
- #36 Broadway
- #65 Grand
CTA advises allowing for significant travel time and said crews are working to restore service. No further information was available as of Saturday evening.
Update: Service has resumed according to CTA
