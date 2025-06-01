CTA Red Line

CTA Red Line service standing at Grand station, delays expected

The delays come after an unauthorized person was on the tracks.

By Grace Erwin

foto del logo de la CTA

Red Line trains are standing at Grand station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

CTA said trains are delayed due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The official CTA website states significant delays are to be expected. Alternate service routes for commuters include the following bus routes:

  • #29 State
  • #36 Broadway
  • #65 Grand

CTA advises allowing for significant travel time and said crews are working to restore service. No further information was available as of Saturday evening.

Update: Service has resumed according to CTA

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CTA Red Line
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us