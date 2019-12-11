CTA Red Line Passengers Targeted in Robberies: Police

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of robberies committed against CTA Red Line passengers in December in Near South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the robbers approached Red Line passengers and demanded their property or took it by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 200 block of West 51st Street, about 50 minutes later in the 3500 block of South Wentworth Avenue and about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

Police believe three males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.