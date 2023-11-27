CTA holiday bus returns to Chicago Monday. Here's how to catch it

Your Chicago bus ride is about to get more festive.

Monday, the Chicago Transit Authority's holiday bus returns to the roads, the agency said. The bus joins the 2023 CTA holiday train, which began running Friday.

According to officials, the wintertime staple first began on the Blue Line in 1992 with an out-of-service train that delivered food to charities. The CTA holiday bus followed in 2014, as the agency transformed a 60-foot bus "into a winter wonderland to say 'thank you' to customers and bring added cheer during the holiday season."

This year, photos with Santa will return to both the holiday train and bus on designated days and times. A CTA employee will take the images using your preferred device, but the photos will be on a first-come, first-served basis and one photo will be allowed per family or groups.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While the train and bus do operate on a schedule for riders, they can fill up quickly.

For those hoping to get on, the CTA offers the following tips:

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time. You can also track the whereabouts of Santa using CTA Train Tracker, which will indicate the Holiday Train with a candy cane, or by using the dedicated holiday bus tracker.



You can also track the whereabouts of Santa using CTA Train Tracker, which will indicate the Holiday Train with a candy cane, or by using the dedicated holiday bus tracker. Travel light: With many families making the train a part of their holiday traditions, small collapsible strollers are encouraged so that you and others have an opportunity to board the train.



With many families making the train a part of their holiday traditions, small collapsible strollers are encouraged so that you and others have an opportunity to board the train. Boarding: The train/bus will become more crowded as it travels down its route; therefore, we recommend customers consider the following: Board at a station/stop close to the beginning of the route. Unlike other in-service trains/buses, many people who board the train or bus often stay on board until it reaches the end of its route—and will then take it back home if it is scheduled to make a return trip. Train (Only): Railcars toward the front or back of the train will be less crowded compared to those immediately adjacent to Santa’s sleigh.



The train/bus will become more crowded as it travels down its route; therefore, we recommend customers consider the following: Taking photos: When taking photos while the train or bus are in service, we recommend the following: Train: If you are planning to ride the train, board the train first and then plan to take photos of Santa or the train when exiting at your destination—don't miss your opportunity to board the train! Bus: Riders who wish to take photos with Santa on board the bus are encouraged to do so only when the vehicle is stopped and ideally just before exiting through the rear doors.

When taking photos while the train or bus are in service, we recommend the following:

See the full schedules for the CTA holiday train and bus below: (Photo opps with Santa are noted using the camera emoji)