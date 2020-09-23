CTA Green Line Trains Bypassing 35th Street, Multiple Buses Rerouted Due to Protests

Trains are bypassing a Green Line station and CTA buses are being rerouted in multiple locations amid ongoing protests in Chicago following a grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

Multiple protests taking place in Chicago Wednesday have caused changes to public transit schedules and routes, the CTA says.

One of the protests, taking place near Chicago police headquarters in the 3500 block of South Michigan Avenue, is forcing Green Line trains to bypass 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, the agency says. Service is normal on the rest of the line, with trains only skipping that stop.

CTA 4 Cottage Grove buses are also being re-routed due to the protests, along with northbound 1 Bronzeville/Union Station buses.

On the South Side, a protest near the intersection of 79th Street and Racine temporarily forced buses on the 44 Wallace-Racine line to be rerouted, the agency says.

That reroute ended at approximately 6:40 p.m.

We’ll keep this space updated with additional closures and travel restrictions.