CTA Green Line service suspended due to ‘stalled train,' passengers evacuated via fire ladder

Service on the CTA's Green Line was halted early Monday morning due to a "stalled train," officials said, leading to passengers from several train cars evacuated and CTA workers walking the tracks on the elevated platform.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. at 63rd Street and Halstead in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, NBC 5's Kye Martin reported. As of 5:30 a.m., service remained suspended, with power to the train shut off.

As a result of the stall, Green Line service was suspended between 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, 63rd/Cottage Grove and Ashland/63rd, CTA said, with Green Line trains only operating from Harlem/Lake to Bronzeville-IIT, CTA said.

Shuttle buses were provided, CTA added.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible," CTA said in an alert on its website. "Allow extra travel time."

Photos and video from the scene showed CTA workers on the track and in several train cars, with passengers evacuating the elevated train via a giant fire ladder.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.