A fire sparked Sunday morning in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood, prompting delays to the CTA Green Line.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire erupted near 47th Street and Prairie Avenue. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Green Line has suspended service between its Roosevelt and 63rd terminals. Currently, trains are operating only between its Harlem and Roosevelt terminals.

The CTA will post updates here and recommends using alternative transportation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.