CTA Employee Stabbed After Accidentally Spraying Water on Woman

A CTA employee was stabbed after he accidentally sprayed a woman with water while cleaning a platform in the Loop Wednesday night, according to Chicago Police.

The worker, 49, was stabbed in the neck around 10:45 p.m.in the 100 block of North State Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The woman was arrested at the scene and charges were pending, police said.

On July 21, a man was stabbed while riding a bus in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 68, got into an argument with another passenger on the bus around 9:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Damen, police said. The passenger, a woman, then stabbed the man several times in his arm and body, police said. The man also had a laceration to his face.

Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.