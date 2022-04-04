CTA Employee Shoved Onto Red Line Tracks at North Side Station, Authorities Say

A Chicago Transit Authority employee was injured after they were shoved onto the tracks at a Red Line station on the city’s North Side, authorities said.

According to the CTA, the employee was working at the Granville station in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on Monday night when they were pushed onto the tracks near the platform.

The employee, who did not touch the electrified third rail, was treated for their injuries, officials said.

Service was delayed significantly on the Red Line for part of the evening, but has since resumed with residual delays and congestion, officials said.

The CTA is coordinating with Chicago police on the investigation, and no suspects are in custody at this time.