CTA employee shot, injured while working outside Red Line Howard Station

An on-duty CTA employee working at the Red Line Howard Station was hospitalized late Tuesday after a shooting outside the terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting comes one day after a man shot and killed four people who were sleeping aboard a CTA Blue Line train in suburban Forest Park.

At 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, a 51-year-old male CTA employee was outside in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street when someone traveling in a white SUV fired multiple shots, police said. The white SUV then fled the scene.

The victim, a Rail Operations switch worker, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

A statement from CTA said the agency at 9:46 p.m. had received a report of a "disturbance" on the street outside the Howard terminal. CTA's statement went on to say the employee was struck by a bullet from an unknown vehicle driving by.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating police said.

Photos and videos from the scene showed police marking shell casings found on the ground as evidence, along with a bullet-ridden car.

Wednesday, the suspect in the Forest Park Blue line shooting was expected to make his first court appearance.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Rhanni S. Davis, 30, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the attack, which took place early in the morning on Labor Day. According to authorities, surveillance video revealed the four victims were likely asleep in different parts of the train, which was running from Forest Park to O'Hare International Airport, when the attack occurred.

No fights or prior confrontation were observed in the surveillance footage, and the shooting appeared to be random in nature, police said.

A statement late Tuesday from CTA President Dorval Carter said the agency was both "saddened and also in disbelief" over having to address the topic of gun violence on public transit "once again."

"This evening, we’ve learned of yet another violent criminal act involving the use of a gun, this time injuring one of our own," the statement read in part.

"We are working closely with local law-enforcement, and assisting in whatever way we can, including reviewing, and providing any relevant security camera footage," the statement continued. "Further, CTA will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."