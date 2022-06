A CTA bus driver was injured when a group on the street started throwing rocks at her bus in Woodlawn on the South Side Wednesday night.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was hit in the neck by rock that came through the driver’s side window around 10:35 p.m. in the 500 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.