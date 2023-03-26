‘More Needs to Be Done:' Activists, CTA Riders Frustrated by Recent Violent Crime

Some people in Chicago are expressing concerns over crime on the CTA following a recent incident in which a man was found unresponsive at a Blue Line station.

One rider, Crystal Raygoza, says she takes CTA buses on a regular basis, but only because they need to.

"...But I definitely don’t feel safe,” said Raygoza.

“More needs to be done,” said Tracey, another CTA rider.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Community activists gathered in Chinatown Sunday to echo those concerns that “more needs to be done” and asked for better safety on buses and trains as well as at platforms and stations.

“We are like, 'Where are the resources going?' We need more police saturated on these platforms. We need a beat cop to walk down these platforms to show presence,” said activist Raul Montes Jr.

“If they could bring security or police officers in every station so we can feel secure,” Raygoza said.

The demands come after violent incidents in recent weeks, including a shooting on a bus in Chatham and a stabbing on a train in Lake View East.

“People are getting shot, people are getting stabbed - this is out of control," Montes Jr. said. "The carnage continues throughout the city of Chicago. We are sick of this."

In the recent incident, a man was found unconscious at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on a stairwell at the LaSalle Street Blue Line Station in the Loop. The man, who was 54 years old, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I was very concerned. I am trying to reduce my trips going on train because of that,” said Raygoza.

Chicago Police have efforted increasing patrols on CTA trains over the past year, but haven't said if they will increase patrols in that particular station.

As Sunday afternoon, one person was in custody and being questioned in connection with the man's death. The CTA said the incident involves a CTA employee, but didn't elaborate on how they are involved.

