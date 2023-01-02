CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions

The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says.

According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and the Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express routes will be routed away from lake Michigan due to heavy fog.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] Buses are being rerouted away from outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of conditions from severe weather. https://t.co/PUIrxseot3 More: https://t.co/n4PsywE8rS — cta (@cta) January 3, 2023

It is unknown when the routes will resume normal service.

According to weather forecasts, fog redevelopment is expected to continue through Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with drizzle possible in some locations during the evening hours.

Fog will be the worst nearer Lake Michigan, but will likely expand further inland. Motorists are urged to be ready for “sudden reductions in visibility” in both northwest Indiana and east-central Illinois.

In addition to the fog and drizzle, “soaking rain” is also possible overnight, with some thunderstorms also possible. Strong storms could even develop south of Interstate 80 overnight, and southeast of Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.