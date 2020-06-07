CTA Bus, Train Service to Resume Downtown After Day of Peaceful Protests

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Sunday morning that all bus and rail service will resume in the downtown area after planned protests proceeded peacefully throughout the day Saturday.

As part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s safety plan for the weekend, CTA service on the Red and Blue lines was altered so that trains were not stopping in a large chunk of the downtown area, and bus service was eliminated through a large swath of the Loop and the Central Business District.

Those restrictions are now lifted, according to the agency, but some bus routes may still experience rerouting due to bridge and street closures, according to a press release.

Protests in multiple parts of the city and suburbs were held during the day on Saturday, with an estimated crowd of 20,000 turning out for a rally and march from Chicago’s Union Park to Seward Park. No arrests were reported by Chicago police.

A citywide curfew does remain in effect for the time being, beginning at 9 p.m.