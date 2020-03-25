CTA Bus, Train Operators Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two more CTA employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the transit authority confirmed Tuesday.

The employees, a bus driver and train conductor, work out of the 77th Bus Garage and 95th Street Terminal, respectively, the CTA said.

The CTA said they have been in communication with the employees and those who may have had direct contact with them. The transit authority did not disclose the conditions of the two employees.

What makes coronavirus so different from other viruses that have caused pandemics in the past? Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health explains why this virus is unique, and why its spread must be slowed as much as possible.

Both facilities will remain open, the CTA said.

“CTA conducts regular, robust cleaning of railcars, buses and stations. Vehicles and stations are cleaned and disinfected daily, and vehicles also received regular deep cleanings,” the transit authority said in a statement. City health officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning plan and say current procedures are adequate; no changes are recommended at this point.​”

On Saturday, the CTA confirmed a bus driver working out of the Forest Glen bus garage at 5914 W. Armstrong Ave. also tested positive for COVID-19.