CTA Bus Driver Shot During Attack Near Millennium Park, Suspect Taken Into Custody

A CTA bus driver was shot during what police described as a "physical attack" Saturday evening in the Loop, according to authorities.
At approximately 8:53 p.m. on East Washington Street near North Michigan Avenue, the bus driver, a 34-year-old man was attacked and shot by a male offender, police stated.
The suspect was placed into custody shortly after, and a weapon was recovered, police said. The driver sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
What led up to the shooting remains unclear.