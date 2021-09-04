cta shooting

CTA Bus Driver Shot During Attack Near Millennium Park, Suspect Taken Into Custody

A CTA bus driver was shot during what police described as a "physical attack" Saturday evening in the Loop, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:53 p.m. on East Washington Street near North Michigan Avenue, the bus driver, a 34-year-old man was attacked and shot by a male offender, police stated.

The suspect was placed into custody shortly after, and a weapon was recovered, police said. The driver sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

This article tagged under:

cta shootingLoopLoop Shootingcta bus driver
