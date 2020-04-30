The Loop

CTA Bus Driver Injured in Vehicle Crash in the Loop

A CTA bus driver was injured Thursday in a vehicle crash in the Loop.

About 4:20 a.m. the bus was in the 100 block of North Clark Street, when a black sedan driving south on LaSalle Street was speeding, ran through a red light and stuck the bus, causing it to strike the side of a bank, police said.

The female driver of the bus and two passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 29-year-old male driver of the sedan was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Citations are pending against the 29-year-old man.

