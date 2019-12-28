CTA Brown Line Service Resumes After Suspicious Object Reported at North Side Business

Service on the CTA Brown Line has resumed with delays following an investigation into a suspicious object on the city's North Side, police said.

Before 7:30 p.m., the Chicago Police Department's Bomb Squad and an arson unit were both called to a business in the 3600 block of North Lincoln.

Brown Line service was halted between Kimball and Southport while police worked on the scene, but had resumed with major delays as of 7:55 p.m., according to the CTA.

[Major Delays] Brown Line trains are running with delays from congestion after an earlier police investigation near Southport. Crews working to restore normal service. More: https://t.co/YeIRAk4kIH — cta (@cta) December 29, 2019

Police haven't provided additional information regarding the reported suspicious object.