2 CTA lines facing major morning delays with trains suspended

The Yellow Line in Skokie was not running due to a staff shortage and "operator availability"

At least two CTA lines were facing major delays during the busy Friday morning commute due to service disruptions, according to the Chicago Transit Authority website.

About 5:50 a.m., CTA said Blue Line service was "temporarily suspended" between Damen and Racine due to a medical emergency on the tracks. NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted the suspension runs from Bucktown to UIC.

According to CTA, the delay was leading trains to operate in two sections, between O'Hare and Damen, and Racine and Forest Park only, the CTA said.

"At this time, consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines while we work to provide alternatives," the agency warned. "We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time."

The Yellow Line in Skokie was also facing "significant delays," CTA said, due to a staff shortage of "operator availability."

"Personnel are working to restore service," the CTA said. "Allow extra travel time."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

