CTA Blue Line Trains Suspended Between Addison and Racine Due to ‘Unauthorized Person on the Tracks'

Blue Line service on Chicago Transit Authority trains between between Addison St. and Racine Ave. is temporarily suspended due to an "unauthorized person on the tracks," according to a customer alert posted on the agency's website and a Tweet from the agency Tuesday morning at 8:56 a.m.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible," the alert said. "The Chicago Fire Dept. is on the scene providing guidance. At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines,"

The alert also says there is a shuttle bus for riders from Damen to Racine.

"Major delays" are expected. According to CTA officials, trains are only operating in two sections:

between O'Hare and Addison , and,

, and, between Racine and Forest Park, only

One Tweet in response to the CTA shows a crowded train stopped underground. Several other social media posts indicate riders have been stuck on trains, without power or air conditioning, for upwards of 45 minutes.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.