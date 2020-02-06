CTA Blue Line Shooting Suspect Identified, Police Say

Officers have identified a suspect accused of shooting a man and leaving him seriously wounded on a CTA Blue Line train, Chicago police said early Thursday.

"We have identified the suspected shooter in yesterday's CTA incident," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning. "Charges pending & details will be released as soon as those are final and approved."

"To those who think they can commit crime on @cta, think again. You're on camera and you will be caught," he added.

Authorities said the shooting took place Wednesday morning on a train near the UIC-Halsted station on the city's Near West Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting at about 10:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Halsted Street and took a male to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

According to police, there was an exchange of words between the alleged gunman and the victim, and investigators believed that the shooting was targeted.

"These subjects were on that train together, and appeared to have some conversation as the victim was about to exit," Chicago Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said. "The offender pulled on his backpack and exchanged words with the other man. When the victim attempted to pull away from the offender, he was shot in the back."

The attack occurred just one day after a street performer was stabbed on the Red Line platform at Jackson.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in remarks made last week, said that she is in constant contact with the CTA about potential issues with violence on its platforms and property.

"We're going to fundamentally turn that around," she said of violence numbers on CTA property. "The public transit system has to be safe, and I'm committed to doing just that."