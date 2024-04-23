CTA Blue Line service suspended ‘due to track conditions'

CTA train service Tuesday morning was suspended on the Forest Park Branch Blue Line between Forest Park and Harlem "due to track conditions," an alert from the agency said Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the service disruption began at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

"Service on the Blue Line has partially resumed, but remains suspended between Forest Park and Harlem (Forest Park Branch) due to track conditions," the CTA alert said.

Trains are operating between O'Hare and Harlem, the alert added.

According to the CTA, shuttle buses were available between Harlem and Forest Park to provide connecting service.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible," the alert said. "Allow extra travel time."

Further details about the track conditions were not available.