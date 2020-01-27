CTA Blue Line

CTA Blue Line Service Impacted by Reports of Smoke at Jackson Station

Service was temporarily suspended between Damen and Racine Monday afternoon

Service on the CTA Blue Line was suspended for approximately 30 minutes Monday afternoon between Damen and Racine after reports of smoke near the Jackson station, the agency said.

According to officials, smoke was reported at the station just after 4 p.m. Monday. As a result, trains were stopped between Damen and Racine, but service resumed with residual delays:

To help with congestion, the agency is recommending riders use other modes of transportation, including the number 7 Harrison bus and the number 56 Milwaukee bus.

According to NBC 5’s Mike Lorber, Dearborn was closed between Ida B. Wells Drive and Jackson as a result of the reports of smoke.

