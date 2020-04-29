CTA

CTA Announces 4th Employee Death Related to COVID-19

“This employee enjoyed a stellar career, working diligently, every day," CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in a statement

web - train cta generic

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday the death of a fourth employee from COVID-19.

The employee worked in the CTA’s technology department for over 20 years, the transit agency said in a statement.

“I join our entire family of employees in extending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this beloved employee, who was part of the fabric of this organization for more than two decades,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement.

Local

Lucas Giolito 2 mins ago

Cubs OF Ian Happ, White Sox P Lucas Giolito Reach Playoffs in ‘MLB The Show’ Players’ League

coronavirus illinois 23 mins ago

UIC Employees Seek More Protections After 2 Colleagues Pass Away From COVID-19 Complications

“This employee enjoyed a stellar career, working diligently, every day, to support our agency’s operations, mission and goals,” Carter said.

A machinist at the CTA’s Skokie Shops maintenance facility was the first employee to die of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes as health officials Wednesday said another 92 people died from COVID-19 in Illinois, raising the state’s toll to 2,215.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTAChicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us